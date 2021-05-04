Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz condo: $20,000 slice on 2-bedroom unit with built-in cabinetry, nine foot ceilings, and a balcony overlooking the city. The Los Feliz Towers also includes a 24-hour doorman, swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center. Now $895,000.

El Sereno traditional: $49,000 reduction on 3-bedroom property located in Hillside Village neighborhood with 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and a garage. Backyard has a heated salt water pool and spa. Now $849,000.

Highland Park 3-bedroom: $60,000 chop on newly renovated Contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and spacious decks in front and back of property. Home also includes a 2-car attached garage and long driveway. Now $1,090,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments