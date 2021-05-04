Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Los Feliz condo: $20,000 slice on 2-bedroom unit with built-in cabinetry, nine foot ceilings, and a balcony overlooking the city. The Los Feliz Towers also includes a 24-hour doorman, swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center. Now $895,000.
El Sereno traditional: $49,000 reduction on 3-bedroom property located in Hillside Village neighborhood with 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and a garage. Backyard has a heated salt water pool and spa. Now $849,000.
Highland Park 3-bedroom: $60,000 chop on newly renovated Contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and spacious decks in front and back of property. Home also includes a 2-car attached garage and long driveway. Now $1,090,000.
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
