Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Victor Heights condo: $24,000 slice on modern, open-concept home with 3 bedrooms, a balcony in master bedroom, 2 bathrooms, direct access to gated garage, and central AC and heat. Now $595,000.

Eagle Rock Traditional: $73,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, fenced-in lot, and patio in backyard. Property is located near Rose Bowl Stadium. Now $695,000.

Silver Lake 3-bedroom: $50,000 cut on traditional style home with 2.5 bathrooms, newly refinished hardwood flooring, a patio, a detached 2-car garage, and balconies that offer views of hills. Now $1,399,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

