Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Victor Heights condo: $24,000 slice on modern, open-concept home with 3 bedrooms, a balcony in master bedroom, 2 bathrooms, direct access to gated garage, and central AC and heat. Now $595,000.
Eagle Rock Traditional: $73,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, fenced-in lot, and patio in backyard. Property is located near Rose Bowl Stadium. Now $695,000.
Silver Lake 3-bedroom: $50,000 cut on traditional style home with 2.5 bathrooms, newly refinished hardwood flooring, a patio, a detached 2-car garage, and balconies that offer views of hills. Now $1,399,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
