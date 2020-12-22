Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz bungalow: $25,000 reduction on 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home with dishwasher, a backyard patio and detached garage. Now asking $849,900.

Silver Lake condo: $24,000 slice on second floor unit with gas fireplace, one-bedroom with 5 closets and private balcony. Comes with 2 parking spaces, and on-site laundry with other amenities. Now asking $475,000.

Highland Park 2-bedroom: $51,000 chop on cottage style home offering hillside views with remodeled kitchen, single car garage, and backyard. Now asking $699,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

