Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park bungalow: $25,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms, central A/C, heating, a remote operated gate, courtyard, a storage shed and a one-care garage. Corner lot of property is lined by hedges. Now $1,025,000.

Silver Lake townhouse: $26,000 reduction on architectural home with 3 floors, that includes 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a ground level yard and patio, solar electric system, 2-car garage, and a roof deck offering views of hills. Now $1,349,000.

Historic Filipinotown Traditional: $49,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, detached two-car garage, and two carports. Property offers views of DTLA skyline and has potential to expand. Now $749,999.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

