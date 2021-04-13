Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park bungalow: $25,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with 2.5 bathrooms, central A/C, heating, a remote operated gate, courtyard, a storage shed and a one-care garage. Corner lot of property is lined by hedges. Now $1,025,000.
Silver Lake townhouse: $26,000 reduction on architectural home with 3 floors, that includes 3-bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a ground level yard and patio, solar electric system, 2-car garage, and a roof deck offering views of hills. Now $1,349,000.
Historic Filipinotown Traditional: $49,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, detached two-car garage, and two carports. Property offers views of DTLA skyline and has potential to expand. Now $749,999.
