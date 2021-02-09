Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

New East Hollywood contemporary: $25,000 slice on modern 3-bedroom with private enclosed yard, 2-car direct entry garage, and second floor deck offering views of Hollywood Hills. Now asking $1,425,000.

Echo Park 3-bedroom with studio: $50,000 chop on turnkey home with 2 car garage, newly paved patio and garden. Front house includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and fireplace. Now asking $1,249,000.

East LA Tudor: $49,000 reduction on fixer property with 2 bedrooms, long driveway, and 1-car detached garage. Bathtub needs to be replaced. Located near shops, schools, and freeways. Now asking $520,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

