Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
East LA 1-bedroom: $26,000 slice on gated home divided into 2 sections with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Property has the potential to add an ADU. Now $499,500.
Los Feliz condo: $36,000 reduction on 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom unit in Los Feliz Towers with private balcony. Condo amenities include pool, sauna and gym. Now $589,000.
Garvanza cottage: $151,000 chop on updated English cottage with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office, a fireplace in living room, a patio with an outdoor kitchen, and a detached garage. Now $999,000.
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
