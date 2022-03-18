A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Note To Readers: We've moved Real Estate Monday to Fridays starting today. This means, of course, we need a new name. Send your suggestions to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Citywide

Home prices in the city of Los Angeles are up nearly 12% from last year, City News Service reported. The median price of an existing, single-family home was most recently measured at $773,490, up from $686,760 a year ago. Statewide, the average median home price went up around 10%.

East Hollywood

The framing is largely completed on a seven-story, 92-unit residential building at 1329 N. New Hampshire Ave., according to Urbanize.

Hermon

The highest price paid for an Eastside home during the past week was $3.12 million for a three-bedroom ranch on about 17,000 square feet of land, room for a pool -- and two beehives, according to Redfin. This is more than $1 million over the original listing of $1,995,000 and approximately $1.77 million over the most recent sale in February 2018.

Rampart Village

A 30,000-square-foot addition has been approved for the former Shriners Children's Hospital complex at 3160 W. Geneva St. The expansion is part of the GenevaCho Medical Center, which includes outpatient and medical offices as well as 40 senior independent living units.