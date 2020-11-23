Eastside Real Estate & Development News
A round up the latest real estate news.
While construction on existing projects in Los Angeles hasn't slowed down, new development projects have been popping up less and less as the pandemic has dragged on. The problem, according to the The Real Deal, is financing. Some lenders have withdrawn from the construction market. Many developers with new projects aren't worried about the pandemic since their units wouldn't enter the market for another two years or so, one lender pointed out. Nonetheless, the city's Department of Buildings and Safety issued 45 percent fewer permits in the second quarter this year than in the same quarter last year.
Boyle Heights
Construction on a four-story, 81-room hotel on Pomeroy Avenue and Soto Street has topped out, with the wood frame mostly complete, Urbanize reported. Construction has been ongoing since April 2019.
Chinatown
Developers behind Llewellyn, a 318-apartment complex going up next to Los Angeles State Historic Park - say Covid-19 has now influenced some of the building's features. This includes hospital-grade air filtration systems and anti-microbial and non-porous materials for the furniture. Also, 80% of the amenity space is outdoors, including two roof decks and three landscaped courtyards, and there is an oversized "package room," since people are ordering more things online. Apartments are expected to open i January, and pre-leasing has begun.
Los Feliz
The most expensive home sale on the Eastside in the last week was a 5-bedroom/4-bathroom contemporary on Aberdeen Avenue, around the corner from Griffith Park, according to Redfin. The 3,688-square-foot home sold for $3,371,000 - more that $225,000 above the asking price. The home, which was built in 1961, sits on a 10,684-square-foot lot that has Aberdeen Avenue at either end, due to the hairpin curve of the street.
On The Market Sponsored Listings
Three Spacious Units in Highland Park - Live in one and Rent out Two
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Lincoln Heights and Highland Park
That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.
— Barry Lank
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.