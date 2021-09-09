Colorado Boulevard has in recent years become a convenient destination to shop and stroll. The neighborhood's main drag is dotted with cafes, restaurants, boutiques and even a Trader Joe's. Here are three properties we've found right near the Boulevard.

• Two-bedroom traditional: Property is located on a cul-de-sac and near stores and restaurants. The home has 2 bathrooms, and has an oversized fenced lot with potential for adding an ADU. Now asking $899,000.

• Three bedroom with ADU: Main building has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with upgraded plumbing, flooring and lighting. Permitted ADU features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a kitchen with a new steel appliance. Now asking $999,000.

• Two bedroom fixer upper: Single family residence with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property also includes an ADU with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, and living room area. Now asking $850,000.