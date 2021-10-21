Have you returned to your workplace or are planning to resume commuting soon? Here are three properties near the Gold Line for a car-free commute to your job.

• East LA 2-on-a-lot near the Indiana Station: Investment property includes a front unit with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and a back unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Both units are subject to interior inspection upon approval offer. Now asking $799,000.

• Lincoln Heights condo near the Lincoln Heights/Cypress Park Station: Puerto del Sol Community features a ground level unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and a balcony. Now asking $499,900.

• Highland Park Craftsman near the Highland Park Station: 4-bedroom home includes 2.5 bathrooms, an enclosed porch, a detached garage with A/C, and a backyard with a garden area and space for parking. Now asking $1,399,000.