Have you returned to your workplace or are planning to resume commuting soon? Here are three properties near the Gold Line for a car-free commute to your job.
• East LA 2-on-a-lot near the Indiana Station: Investment property includes a front unit with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and a back unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Both units are subject to interior inspection upon approval offer. Now asking $799,000.
• Lincoln Heights condo near the Lincoln Heights/Cypress Park Station: Puerto del Sol Community features a ground level unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and a balcony. Now asking $499,900.
• Highland Park Craftsman near the Highland Park Station: 4-bedroom home includes 2.5 bathrooms, an enclosed porch, a detached garage with A/C, and a backyard with a garden area and space for parking. Now asking $1,399,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.