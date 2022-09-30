More than two acres of county-owned land across the street from L.A. County + USC Medical Center is being eyed for as many as 300 new affordable housing units, Urbanize reported. On Tuesday, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to start negotiating with Century Housing Corp. to potentially redevelop approximately 2.3 acres at 1321 N. Mission Road. Some small buildings on that site that formerly served the nearby hospital have already been demolished.
Los Feliz
The frontman for the band Imagine Dragons has shelled out $5.8 million for a renovated five-bedroom Mid Century. Dan Reynolds adds this to two other homes he already owns in the Los Angeles area — an $11 million house in Malibu and a 1913 Spanish-style residence in Eagle Rock. Dirt notes that this latest home is steps away from Griffith Park.
David Choe - an artist who struck it rich by painting murals for Facebook in its start-up days -- listed his Spanish Colonial Revival home for $6.9 million -- more than twice what he paid in 2010, Dirt reported. The gated Los Feliz Boulevard compound on a half-acre lot includes a sprawling 5-bed, 6-bath main house with a guest house and pool 27,945-square-foot lot.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $50,000 off a Los Feliz Townhouse, a $65,000 cut on a City Terrace 3-bedroom and a $210,000 chop on a Glassell Park Mid Century.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
