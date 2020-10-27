Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA duplex: $30,000 reduction on 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units located near shops, schools, Metro, and DTLA. Now asking $599,999.

Echo Park bungalow: $50,000 chop on 6-bedroom compound with private front yard and large backyard, only a short distance from reservoir. Now asking $1,349,000.

East Hollywood townhome: $26,000 slice on newly built two story home with 3-bedrooms, spacious deck and two car garage. Now asking $1,499,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake