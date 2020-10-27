Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
East LA duplex: $30,000 reduction on 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units located near shops, schools, Metro, and DTLA. Now asking $599,999.
Echo Park bungalow: $50,000 chop on 6-bedroom compound with private front yard and large backyard, only a short distance from reservoir. Now asking $1,349,000.
East Hollywood townhome: $26,000 slice on newly built two story home with 3-bedrooms, spacious deck and two car garage. Now asking $1,499,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
