Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA duplex: $30,000 reduction on 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units located near shops, schools, Metro, and DTLA. Now asking $599,999.

Echo Park bungalow: $50,000 chop on 6-bedroom compound with private front yard and large backyard, only a short distance from reservoir. Now asking $1,349,000.

East Hollywood townhome: $26,000 slice on newly built two story home with 3-bedrooms, spacious deck and two car garage. Now asking $1,499,000.

