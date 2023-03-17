Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
A change-of-use request - from restaurant to retail - has been filed for 1750-1754 W. Colorado Blvd. The address currently has a parking lot and outdoor dining area.
Dodger Stadium area
A total of 332 apartments are proposed on Stadium Way at Chavez Ravine Place near Dodger Stadium. A six-story building with 65 apartments has been is planned for 1640 and 950 Stadium Way near the southbound 110 Freeway, across from Chinatown. Across the street at 959 E. Stadium Way, plans that date back to December call for 267 living units in two separate buildings. According to Urbanize, the developer behind both projects is Frank McCourt, formerly the owner of the L.A. Dodgers, and currently the driving force to build an aerial gondola between Union Station and Dodger Stadium.
Echo Park
Plans for a new residential-retail complex at 1483-1503 Sunset Blvd. have survived an appeal to the Los Angeles City Planning Commission, Urbanize reported. Current plans call for a six-story building with 104 apartments and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. A timeline for the project has yet to be disclosed but construction is expected to take 23 months.
The Eastsider looks at the life and home of Estelle Lawton Lindsey, the city's first female City Council member. Also the council's first female president - for a day. And the first female mayor. Also for a day. Or so.
Los Feliz
A four-bedroom/four-bathroom Mediterranean-style home Nottingham Avenue sold last week for $5.25 million, according to Redfin. That's 30% higher than 17 years ago when the home changed hands for $4 million.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Monterey Hills Condo: $10,000 off 2-bedroom unit with views. Now asking $625,000.
Highland Park Contemporary: $14,000 slice a 4-bedroom with 2-car garage. Now asking $1,332,000.
Cypress Park 5-Bedroom: $140,000 chop on an updated Spanish with ADU. Now asking $1,685,000.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Charming Montecito Heights Craftsman
- Highland Park Craftsman w/ADU in HPOZ
- $599k East LA Metro Station Dream Location
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
The hills of Montecito Heights are lush and exploding with color, and this 1909 Craftsman gem is not unlike the bright bursts of wildflowers dotting the surrounding hillsides.
Tracy Do presents An exquisite Spanish in Silver Lake, a remodeled ranch in Pasadena, a Cal bungalow in Highland Park and a Mt. Washington contemporary.
Situated in the heart of Los Feliz between Hillhurst and Vermont sits this quaint 6-unit complex full of character and 1950s charm.
