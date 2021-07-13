Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
1-bedroom Lincoln Heights condo: $34,000 slice on two level condo with 2 bathrooms, steel appliances, new microwave, new wood and light features, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Amenities include two parking spaces, a gym, and a recreation room. Now $495,000.
Highland Park bungalow: $101,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, new flooring, new kitchen appliances, and a master bedroom with direct access to backyard deck. Property is surrounded by wooden gates. Now $999,000.
Atwater Village Spanish: $51,000 cut on double story home with 2 bedrooms, a den, 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, and a covered front patio. Located near shops, dining, and recreation. Now $1,149,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
