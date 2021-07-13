Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

1-bedroom Lincoln Heights condo: $34,000 slice on two level condo with 2 bathrooms, steel appliances, new microwave, new wood and light features, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Amenities include two parking spaces, a gym, and a recreation room. Now $495,000.

Highland Park bungalow: $101,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, new flooring, new kitchen appliances, and a master bedroom with direct access to backyard deck. Property is surrounded by wooden gates. Now $999,000.

Atwater Village Spanish: $51,000 cut on double story home with 2 bedrooms, a den, 2 bathrooms, a remodeled kitchen, and a covered front patio. Located near shops, dining, and recreation. Now $1,149,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

