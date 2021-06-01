Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Montecito Heights Mediterranean: $34,000 slice on 5-bedroom home with 4.5 bathrooms, a sauna, an upstairs laundry, three gas fireplaces a three car garage, and a backyard deck offering sunset views. Now $1,395,000.

Highland Park townhouse: $40,000 reduction on architectural modern home with 3-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3 floors, an upstairs deck, a security system, and 2 car garage. Now $1,055,000.

Echo Park 2-bedroom: $100,000 chop on renovated home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new exterior paint, solar panels, privacy fence, chef's kitchen, and upstairs private patio. Backyard includes built-in BBQ, a jacuzzi, and a wood deck offering city views. Now $999,990.

Which place would you like to call home?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments