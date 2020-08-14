Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

• About 35% of L.A. home buyers could afford to purchase a median-priced home of $548,000 during the second quarter of this year, says the California Assoc. of Realtors. That's down slightly from 36% in the first quarter but still remains above last year's level. You would have needed an annual household income of $103,200 to qualify for a loan.

• More L.A. County homeowners are late paying their mortgage. In May, 3.43% of the first mortgages were 60 days late -- a big jump from 0.55% in May of 2019, says Bubble Watch. Similar spikes were seen across Southern California.

• Rents are down -- at least in some large new apartment buildings packed with amenities but apparently lacking in tenants. Average asking rents in what are described as Class A or luxury properties have dropped 4.3% since March across L.A. County, says the L.A. Times.

• How empty retail, office and other commercial space may help ease California's housing crunch, says a Rand economist.

Real Estate Reductions

$60k chop on Eagle Rock traditional, $30,000 reduction on Echo Park contemporary and $20,000 slice on Historic Filipinotown 3-bedroom

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock traditional: $60,000 chop on 2 story home with 2-bedrooms and backyard filled with fruit trees. Now asking $915,000.

Historic Filipinotown 3-bedroom: $20,000 slice on spacious 3-bedroom home with views of downtown LA skyline. Now asking $740,000.

Now Asking

Echo Park Homes for less than $700,000

If your house-buying budget is capped at $700,000, here are three properties in your price range:

2-bedroom on a big lot: Hillside Bungalow offering views of DTLA and 2-bedrooms. Asking for $699,000.

4-bedroom fixer: 4-bedroom home located near DTLA and Elysian Park Trail. Asking for $699,000.

2-bedroom cottage: 1913 Craftsman with 2-bedrooms and bonus studio on a separate entrance. Asking for $639,000.

