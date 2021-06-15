Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA 3-bedroom: $37,000 reduction on 2-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms includes a laundry room, a 2-car attached garage and central air conditioning. Property is located near shops, restaurants, and freeways. Now $598,000.

Victor Heights townhome: $26,000 slice on new construction and contemporary style home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Unit includes 2-car garage, center island kitchen, and a rooftop deck offering views of DTLA. Now $1,299,000.

Atwater Village Traditional: $100,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, vinyl wood floors, and newly updated features. Property includes a patio deck and grassy backyard, as well as a long driveway for parking. Now $1,550,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

