Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
East LA 3-bedroom: $37,000 reduction on 2-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms includes a laundry room, a 2-car attached garage and central air conditioning. Property is located near shops, restaurants, and freeways. Now $598,000.
Victor Heights townhome: $26,000 slice on new construction and contemporary style home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Unit includes 2-car garage, center island kitchen, and a rooftop deck offering views of DTLA. Now $1,299,000.
Atwater Village Traditional: $100,000 chop on 4-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, vinyl wood floors, and newly updated features. Property includes a patio deck and grassy backyard, as well as a long driveway for parking. Now $1,550,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
