Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
1-bedroom Mt. Washington cottage: $41,000 slice on hillside home with 1 bathroom, high ceilings, breakfast bar dining area, loft space, and a private balcony. Property has the potential to develop more rooms. Now $699,000.
Silver Lake Traditional: $50,000 cut on 2-bedroom home with new roof, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Property has an air conditioned unit, attic insulation, and potential for an ADU. Within walking distance to shops. Now $1,150,000.
Lincoln Heights Victorian: $100,000 chop on 5 bedroom farmhouse style home with a wrap-around porch, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 original fireplaces and a semi-finished attic and basement. There are 2-car car port on property protected by electric gate. Now $1,699,999.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
