Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

1-bedroom Mt. Washington cottage: $41,000 slice on hillside home with 1 bathroom, high ceilings, breakfast bar dining area, loft space, and a private balcony. Property has the potential to develop more rooms. Now $699,000.

Silver Lake Traditional: $50,000 cut on 2-bedroom home with new roof, washer, dryer and refrigerator. Property has an air conditioned unit, attic insulation, and potential for an ADU. Within walking distance to shops. Now $1,150,000.

Lincoln Heights Victorian: $100,000 chop on 5 bedroom farmhouse style home with a wrap-around porch, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 original fireplaces and a semi-finished attic and basement. There are 2-car car port on property protected by electric gate. Now $1,699,999.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

