Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park duplex: $42,000 slice on 2-bedroom units with separate electric and gas meters. Property comes with 2 garage spaces. Now $826,000.

East LA Spanish-Colonial: $50,000 reduction on two-story home with 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and rear 2-car detached garage. Property also includes a front porch and backyard patio. Now $696,990.

Echo Park view home: $81,000 chop on 2-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a bonus room, a chefs kitchen with breakfast bar and a detached enclosed carport. Now $899,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

