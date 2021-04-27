Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park Spanish: $15,000 slice on remodeled Tuscan style home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and backyard patio. Property includes new AC/Heating, new stackable washer and dryer, with the possibility to purchase staged furnishings. Now $885,000.

Atwater Village bungalow: $100,000 reduction on fully renovated 2-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, front yard and big backyard. There is a detached ground up AUD located behind the house with a bathroom, kitchen area, and attached Landry. Now $1,099,000.

Echo Park duplex: $201,000 chop on two bungalow style units with 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom each. Both units come with kitchen, living room and dining room. One unit has been remodeled. Potential to redevelop lot. Now $899,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

