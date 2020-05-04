Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: Rampart Village is making room for the giant Enlightenment Plaza affordable housing complex. "Hollywood" star Laura Harrier gives her Silver Lake home a white-and-pink makeover. A work begins on a new affordable housing complex next to Calvary Cemetery. Read on for details!

East Los Angeles

Ground has been broken on a new 42-unit affordable housing complex at Whittier Boulevard and Downey Avenue across from the entrance to Calvary Cemetery, Urbanize reported. Costing about $23.8-million, the structure will be three stories, with 1,161 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Rents will range from $509 to $654 a month, targeting households earning 35 percent or less than the area median income. The project is located across the section from the recently completed t Puesta del Sol affordable housing complex.

Lincoln Heights

Two bungalows are to be added to 2676-2680 N. Sichel St., while two others are to be expanded. Plans call for demolishing a non-contributing structure on site, constructing two new 606-square-foot detached bungalows, and adding 304-square-foot additions to two existing 620-square-foot bungalows.

Rampart Village

Plans to build hundreds of affordable apartments moving forward along the 300 block of Madison Avenue and the 300 block of Juanita Avenue. The developer in its latest filing with the Planning Department include more details for Enlightenment Plaza, which will consist of five, eight-story buildings with 454 units, including five manager units, 23 units for extremely-low-income households, 50 units for very low incomes, and 376 unit for tenants with low incomes. Plans call for demolishing three existing commercial buildings formerly used by a telecommunications company, three existing single-family residential buildings, and a surface parking lot. Four street trees will also be removed. There will be 370 studio units, 71 one-bedroom units, and 13 two-bedroom units. An existing office building at 3838 Oakwood Ave. is also to be renovated. One block over is PATH and Gateway homeless services, where PATH added 65 units of supportive housing on Westmoreland Ave. last year.

Silver Lake

A single lot is to be subdivided into six small lots at 2822-2826 W Waverly Dr., according to documents filed with the city. Plans call for six single-family homes.

Actress Laura Harrier, who stars in the new Netflix series Hollywood, gave her 4-bedroom Silver Lake home a white-and-pink makeover and a "glam room," which home decor site Clever describes as "a dramatic, 'kind of extra' place where she and her style team can prepare for red carpet events."

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez