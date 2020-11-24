Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake Spanish: $49,000 chop on fully renovated Mediterranean home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and vast backyard. Now asking $1,050,000.
Cypress Park townhouse: $36,000 reduction on 3-bedroom home with a walk-on closet and garage located near parks. Now asking $839,000.
Highland Park Bungalow: $20,000 slice on hilltop home with 2-bedrooms, front-yard and back-yard patio located near shops, and freeways. Now asking $710,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
