Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Los Feliz bungalow: $4,000 slice on 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built in 1920. Property is gated with 24 hour security system and features a rear patio with BBQ area. Now $1,595,000.
Highland Park Spanish: $15,000 cut on remodeled home that includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with upgraded double pane windows, and new exterior painting. Property also includes a garage and backyard. Now $860,000.
Cypress Park Traditional: $25,000 chop on home with triple lot, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a basement and a backyard. Views of DTLA can be seen throughout the home. Now $930,000.
Which home remains the most overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.