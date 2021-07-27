Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz bungalow: $4,000 slice on 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built in 1920. Property is gated with 24 hour security system and features a rear patio with BBQ area. Now $1,595,000.

Highland Park Spanish: $15,000 cut on remodeled home that includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with upgraded double pane windows, and new exterior painting. Property also includes a garage and backyard. Now $860,000.

Cypress Park Traditional: $25,000 chop on home with triple lot, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a basement and a backyard. Views of DTLA can be seen throughout the home. Now $930,000.

Which home remains the most overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments