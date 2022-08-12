Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Dodger Stadium
More renderings have been unveiled for the proposed gondola system connecting Dodger Stadium with Union Station, and Urbanize has posted them.
Eagle Rock
The property that includes a facility operated by Adventist Health Glendale has been sold, according to the Newmark real estate company. The building at 2560 Colorado Blvd., across from Eagle Rock Plaza, was purchased by LaSalle Investment Management for $18.25 million. Adventist Health has leased the building since 2003 for a physical therapy and wellness center.
Echo Park
The Sunset Boulevard site of Club Bahia - a long-time destination for salsa, cumbia and other Latin music - has been sold for $8.5 million and will likely be redeveloped, according to the selling agent. But Club Bahia, a separate business, was not part of the real estate deal and continues to operate. The Eastsider
Glassell Park
A city-funded appraisal of Walnut Canyon is due at the end of the month, The Eastsider reported. Neighbors want to preserve the green, hilly area as public open space. Once the fair market value is established, discussions could begin about buying the property, including for open space. The development company is currently moving ahead with plans to build 32 homes on approximately four acres in the canyon.
Highland Park
A five-story building would replace a small commercial structure at the corner of Avenue 54 and North Figueroa Street, Urbanize reported. The plan for 5400 N. Figueroa St. includes 11 residential units and approximately 2,400 square feet of ground-floor shops.
Los Feliz
A proposal for a 27-unit residential building on Los Feliz Boulevard has survived a pair of appeals, Urbanize reported. The project would replace a 1940s single-family home at 4544 Los Feliz Blvd. Opponents challenged exemptions under Transit Oriented Community zoning, which allows for a larger structure than usual.
