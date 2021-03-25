If you are looking for a home under $500,000, here are three properties that are currently available.
Lincoln Heights townhome: Contemporary, Spanish-style home with 2 bedrooms with their own bathrooms upstairs, and main floor includes a bonus room, fireplace, a bathroom, and private balcony. Now asking $498,800.
Monterey Hills condo: Unit includes 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets, laminate floors, and balcony. Complex also features a pool, spa and gym. Now asking $499,000.
East LA Traditional: 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom and grassy front yard. Now asking $499,998.
