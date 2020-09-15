Real Estate Reductions Photo

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Atwater Village Spanish: $50,000 chop on Spanish style 4 bedroom home with 3.5 baths and solar power. Now asking $1,045,000.

Eagle Rock Mid-Century: $41,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with solar panels, renovated kitchen appliances and fenced spacious backyard patio. Now asking $949,000.

Highland Park duplex: $20,000 reduction on 3-bedroom home with 2 car garage. Now asking $755,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

