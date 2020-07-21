Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock: $50,000 reduction for two houses on a lot with detached garage. Now asking $849,000.

Eagle Rock: $50,000 slice on a fully landscaped with a koi pond house. Now asking $1,195,000.

Silver Lake: $24,000 chop on 3-bedroom home. Now asking $925,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

