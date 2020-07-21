Real Estate Reductions Photo

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock: $50,000 reduction for two houses on a lot with detached garage. Now asking $849,000. 

Eagle Rock: $50,000 slice on a fully landscaped with a koi pond house. Now asking $1,195,000.

Silver Lake: $24,000 chop on 3-bedroom home. Now asking $925,000.

Which property remains the overpriced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

Tags

Load comments