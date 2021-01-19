Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Lincoln Heights condo: $5,000 slice on contemporary 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, patio, in-unit washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. Complex is gated and secured, and includes fitness center, community room, and courtyard. Now asking $530,000.

Montecito Heights view home: $20,000 reduction on Craftsman home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, built-in book place, gas fireplace and rear deck with covered parking spots below. Now asking $749,000.

Eagle Rock 4-bedroom: $60,000 chop on Modern compound home with patio, private balcony and multiple decks. Home is gated and offers plenty of parking space. Now asking $1,490,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

