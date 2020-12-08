Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Lincoln Heights condo: $5,000 slice on 3-bedroom complex in gated community with patio and washer/dryer included. Located near freeways and Metro Gold Line. Now asking $535,000.

El Sereno Traditional: $22,000 reduction on 3-bedroom home offering views of the city with backyard patio area in bottom of property. Now asking $698,000.

Eagle Rock 3-bedroom: $50,000 chop on two-story home with 3 bathrooms, 2 walk-in closets and backyard patio. Now asking $848,000.

Which property remains overpriced?

You voted:

