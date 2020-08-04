Real Estate Reductions Photo

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Eagle Rock traditional: $60,000 chop on 2 story home with 2-bedrooms and backyard filled with fruit trees. Now asking $915,000. 

Echo Park contemporary: $30,000 reduction for 2-bedroom home with large 2 car garage only blocks away from shops. Now asking $1,129,000.

Historic Filipinotown 3-bedroom$20,000 slice on spacious 3-bedroom home with views of downtown LA skyline. Now asking $740,000.

Which property is the best deal?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

