Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Eagle Rock traditional: $60,000 chop on 2 story home with 2-bedrooms and backyard filled with fruit trees. Now asking $915,000.
Echo Park contemporary: $30,000 reduction for 2-bedroom home with large 2 car garage only blocks away from shops. Now asking $1,129,000.
Historic Filipinotown 3-bedroom: $20,000 slice on spacious 3-bedroom home with views of downtown LA skyline. Now asking $740,000.
Which property is the best deal?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.