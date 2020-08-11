Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Mt Washington Mid-Century: $64,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with rooftop deck offering mountain views. Now asking $935,000.

Atwater Village Spanish: $50,000 reduction on renovated 3-bedroom home located close to shops and nightlife. Now asking $1,299,000.

Glassell Park 2-bedroom: $39,000 slice on Contemporary 2-bedroom home with open concept kitchen and spacious rooms. Now asking $760,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake