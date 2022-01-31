A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

East Hollywood

The L.A. City Council has approved up to $69 million in construction funds for the massive mixed-use affordable housing complex planned at the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro Station, Urbanize reported. The complex at 4704-4722 W. Santa Monica Blvd. - which would run south along Vermont about halfway down the block - is slated to have 187 apartments, including 94 units of permanent housing with social services, 91 units of affordable housing priced for very low-income households, and two unrestricted manager's units. The complex also includes ground-floor commercial space.

The city's planning department has approved demolishing two buildings at 445-447 N. Westmoreland - totaling three dwelling units - and replacing them with a five-story residential building with 15 apartments. The lot abuts the northbound 101 Freeway, just south of the Vermont Avenue exit.

Los Feliz

A small retail building in Los Feliz Village would be demolished and replaced by another commercial building of about the same size. The one-story, 3,360-square-foot commercial building at 1718-1724 N. Vermont Ave. - which has four retail spaces and dates back to 1926 - would be knocked down for a new, one-story, 3,830-square foot commercial building with three restaurant spaces and seven surface parking spots. Stores listed at that address include New High Mart and Pink Baby.

Rampart Village

The people behind L.A Eco Village are working on expanding its presence in the neighborhood. They plan to turn a former auto-repair shop into a philanthropic office and workshop while turning the defunct Teriyaki House restaurant nearby into a community garden. The proposed project at 1st Street and Bimini Place is next door to the apartment buildings that make up Eco-Village, dedicated to environmentally-friendly, socially-conscious and sustainable practices. L.A. Ecovillage Institute - formerly known as CRSP -- helped establish the village and the Ecological Revolving Loan Fund, a learning garden in partnership with the school district, a food-co-op and affordable housing.

