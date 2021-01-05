Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Highland Park new construction: $70,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 3 bathrooms, 3 balconies offering mountain views, and expansive yard. Now asking $1,399,000.
Los Feliz condo: $51,000 reduction on single level 2-bedroom condo with 2 bathrooms, central AC/heat, washer and dryer, a private backyard patio area, and 2 parking spaces. Now asking $699,000.
Silver Lake hillside home: $50,000 slice on 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home with balconies on each floor. Master suite on top floor includes 2 walk-in closets, and bathroom with large tub and rain shower system. Now asking $2,599,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
