The Eastsider

Price on 16 homes, condos, and other Eastside properties dropped during the past week. Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood.

City Terrace: $20,000 of a 2-bed, 1-bath Traditional with Downtown views. Now asking $620,000.

Eagle Rock: $39,000 cut on 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath townhouse. Now asking $799,000.

Silver Lake: $70,000 chop on a duplex with garages. Now asking $675,000.

What property remains the most over priced?

You voted:

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

