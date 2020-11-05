If your house-buying budget is $800,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Montecito Heights bungalow: Gated home with front porch, 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms in residential Lincoln Heights. Asking $800,000.

Garvanza cottage: 3-bedroom bungalow with updated kitchen, electrical, plumbing, floors and exterior paint in Garvanza hills. Asking $799,995.

Highland Park 2-bedroom: Fully remodeled 2-bedroom home with detached garage on large lot. Asking $799,900.