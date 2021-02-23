Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Glassell Park Condo: $85,000 reduction on 2-bedroom unit in gated community with laundry area, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage parking spots. Now $499,777.

Silver Lake Duplex: $75,000 slice on 2-bedroom main house with 2-car garage and storage room, plus detached unit studio in back. Both units have their own bathroom. Now $675,000.

El Sereno Traditional: $100,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, laundry area in hallway closet, backyard deck, and huge front yard. Now $650,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

