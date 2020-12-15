Real Estate Reductions Cover

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Monterey Hills condo: $8,000 slice on 2-bedroom condo with 2 bathrooms, patio, fire place and 2 assigned parking spaces located near USC and DTLA. Now asking $542,000.

Eagle Rock 3-bedroom: $14,000 reduction on traditional home with new AC/heating unit, 2 bathrooms, one car garage and long driveway. Now asking $785,000.

Echo Park 2-on-a-lot: $300,000 chop on 5-bedroom property with balcony offering views of the city and a full headroom attic. Now asking $1,195,000.

More price cuts by neighborhood

Atwater Village

Boyle Heights

Cypress Park

Eagle Rock

East Los Angeles

Echo Park

El Sereno

Elysian Valley

Glassell Park

Hermon

Highland Park

Lincoln Heights

Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills

Mount Washington

Silver Lake

