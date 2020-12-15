Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
Monterey Hills condo: $8,000 slice on 2-bedroom condo with 2 bathrooms, patio, fire place and 2 assigned parking spaces located near USC and DTLA. Now asking $542,000.
Eagle Rock 3-bedroom: $14,000 reduction on traditional home with new AC/heating unit, 2 bathrooms, one car garage and long driveway. Now asking $785,000.
Echo Park 2-on-a-lot: $300,000 chop on 5-bedroom property with balcony offering views of the city and a full headroom attic. Now asking $1,195,000.
Which property remains overpriced?
More price cuts by neighborhood
Montecito Heights & Monterey Hills
