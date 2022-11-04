Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
The Tiny Home Village on Figueroa has been taking people off the street since the temporary homeless shelter opened in April. The reaction from neighbors, however, has been mixed. While some neighbors bring Burger King and McDonald's meals to the village, others complain about trash and tents in the park across the street. “Whenever any homeless service organization brings a site to a community, there’s a mixture,” said Tyrone Friend, the chief programs officer at Union Station Homeless Services, which runs the Eagle Rock facility. “There’s people who love it, there’s people who don’t love it.”
Los Feliz
Kumail Nanjiani (who plays Dinesh in HBO's “Silicon Valley”) and his wife Emily Gordon have listed their Spanish-style mini-compound for rent, Dirt reported. The three-bedroom on Rosalia Road has been given a complete makeover. Nanjiani and Gordon are reportedly house-hunting in Silver Lake.
A four-story office building is planned for 2525-2535 N. Hyperion Ave., near Gelson's and Trader Joe's. The two lots currently hold a pair of connected commercial buildings that date back to the 1950s. The applicant is Redcar Properties, which still lists the current structures for lease as retail or creative office space and has a heavy portfolio of other Eastside properties. Building permits say Lever Architecture, which specializes "mass timber" buildings, is working on the project.
Silver Lake
A Mid-Century Modern originally designed for artist Bernice "Burr" Singer has sold for $3.68 million - the highest price Eastside home sale in the last week, according to Redfin. It sold for$685,000 above the asking price. The three-bedroom on Panorama Terrace was designed in 1953 by James H. Garrot and Gregory Ain.
Framing is complete on a three-story apartment structure called SuperBungalows, Urbanize reported. The nine-unit building at 3520 W. Marathon Street will have a rooftop deck and atrium gardens.
Plans are moving along to replace a 100-year-old single-family home at 966 N. Sanborn Ave. with a three-story duplex at the front of the lot, a three-story single-family home in the rear, and an ADU.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $25,000 off an Elysian Valley Traditional; a $35,000 cut on an East LA REO and a $51,000 chop on Echo Park townhouse.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
• Silver Lake Character Home with Views
• Spanish Compound in Highland Park
Good luck house hunting!
