Chinatown

Supportive housing on North Vignes Street for hundreds of homeless people is now fully occupied, Urbanize reported. Assembled with a mix of repurposed shipping containers, prefabricated modular units, and mobile units, the Hilda L. Solis Care First Village at 1060 N. Vignes St. has 232 beds, and on-site supportive services. The facility opened in April, and reached full occupancy by May.

Echo Park

Gail Otter give the Los Angeles Times a tour of the 740-square foot accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, that she built in the yard of her Echo Park home. Otter herself moved into it, renting out her front house, a 107-year-old Craftsman. Otter’s ADU has some Craftsman and Scandinavian influences and, unlike tinier ADUs in the neighborhood, offers a full kitchen, formal dining room, bathroom, loft and master suite. This ADU is also elevated, offering better views, and has more space for gardening.

Wood framing is going up at at 1244 Innes Ave. for co-living apartments - just four apartment units, but a total of 26 bedrooms, Urbanize reported. The project involves rehabilitating a 1920s single-family home, along with some fresh construction.

Los Feliz

Dirt details the two-and-a-half-year renovation of a 1920s Spanish Colonial on Serrano Ave., now listed for $5,395,000, according to Redfin. Owners Brian McGrory and James Houston put more than $2 million into the project. "The house had amazing bones when we purchased it, but the layout was all wrong,” McGrory told Dirt. “The kitchen was half the size, with a bedroom and bathroom in the back, obviously for the maid’s quarters. The scale did not make sense and was not functional for a house this size."

Silver Lake

The highest-priced home sale last week was a sprawling, 7,256-square foot architectural that sits on a third of an acre, according to Redfin. The walled and gated five-bedroom sold for $5.7 million - $225,000 under the asking price. The 15-year-old residence features a double-height library, dual home offices, a rooftop cabana, a private guest wing, and of course views of the reservoir, Downtown, and Griffith Observatory.

