Amazing Urban Nature Homestead

A compound offering lush greenery, stunning mountain views, and a private pool and spa area

Homewood exterior

1890 Homewood Drive | Altadena

Looking for tranquility AND outdoor adventure all in one place in one of Altadena’s premier family-friendly neighborhoods with L.A. County's best air quality, according to the So Cal AQMD?

Here it is: a 1/3-acre, fully-fenced compound offering lush greenery, stunning mountain views, and a private pool and spa area with outdoor living room in the prestigious Country Club Estates area.

Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, including a spacious master suite with fireplace and walk-in closet, this sweet property offers both privacy and the perfect place for entertaining and large gatherings.

Hidden away is a secret garden courtyard with soothing waterfall, koi pond and mature flowering wisteria vine for those needed moments of serenity. You'll never have to leave home to create your own locally sourced cuisine with its small greenhouse supporting the raised bed organic garden and the custom chicken coop where happy chickens lay home grown eggs. And...the large treehouse and zipline means hours of fun for children of all ages.

Located within walking distance to award-winning Aveson Charter School and the Eaton Canyon hiking trails, this property is just minutes from the Gold Line Transit Station, the Altadena Country Club and all the great shopping, dining, cultural, and educational opportunities that make the 'denas so special.

Photo by Martha Benedict
Photo by Martha Benedict
Photo by Martha Benedict
Photo by Martha Benedict
Photo by Martha Benedict
Photo by Martha Benedict
Photo by Martha Benedict
Photo by Martha Benedict

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban/Rancho Group, KW Los Feliz

