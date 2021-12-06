Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Echo Park

The battle continues over the Taix French restaurant building on Sunset Boulevard. On Tuesday, the City Council Planning & Land Use Committee will consider rescinding the decision to designate Taix as a historic-cultural monument. This is in response to a lawsuit alleging violations of state open meeting laws.

It looks like a new apartment building under construction at Echo Park and Grafton Avenues will have a beer and wine store. A public hearing will be held Tuesday to review the developer's request to obtain a permit to allow the sale of beer and wine to-go on the ground floor of the project. However, no tenant has been named yet for that retail site. The building is expected to open next spring. Units in the building are currently open for leasing

Los Feliz

Jordan Peele has bought another home in the neighborhood, this time for $2.7 million, Dirt reported. Known as half of the comedy team of Key and Peele, Peele has more lately found success behind the camera on horror movies such as "Get Out" and "Candyman." He and his wife, actress Chelsea Peretti, have now bought a 3-bedroom/2.5 bathroom Neo-Colonial for about $700,000 more than the asking price. Peretti and Peele bought their other Los Feliz home - a midcentury ranch-style building - in 2017.

Dirt reported that the Philosophical Research Society on Los Feliz Boulevard made recent appearances as a filming location. It stood in as a book-signing site on the TV show “Feud: Bette and Joan” and played the part of the Harvard University law library in an episode of “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.”

Mount Washington

Four adjacent vacant lots along Quail and Dove drives will be the sites of multi-story hillside homes, under plans filed with the city. A single-family home - each with an accessory dwelling unit - has been proposed for 611, 607, 601 N. Quail Drive and 561 N. Dove Dr. The applicant for each project is C. Dennis Lee with Leedco Engineers of El Monte. The owner is listed as Keith Park of Seattle.

Silver Lake

Andie MacDowell - whose film acting highlights include "Groundhog Day" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral" - has purchased a 1920s Tudor for $4.1 million, Dirt reported. That was $200,000 over the asking price for the Moreno Drive home, which has a close view of the Silver Lake Reservoir. But don't hang around the front door waiting for her to show up. Dirt said that MacDowell already owns a two-home compound in Highland Park and a vacation house in Montana.

Plans have been filed to build an art studio at 2331/2335 Cove Ave. The studio is to measure 553 square-feet. The 9,000-square-foot lot currently just has a 3-bedroom home built in 1951.

