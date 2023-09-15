Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
A once-potential neighborhood landmark is slated to be demolished as a public nuisance. Councilmember Kevin de León has gotten approval to transfer about $150,000 to the Department of Building and Safety to tear the house at 436 S. Boyle Ave. According to the council motion, the house has stood empty for too long, has attracted too much crime, and has caught fire too many times. The owners can't be reached. Eastsider
East Hollywood
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Construction has been completed on a 92-unit residential building at 1325 N. New Hampshire Ave., one block and around the corner from the Vermont Sunset Metro station, Urbanize reported. Apartments range from 442 to 1,089 square-feet, with rents starting at $2,390 a month -- aside from 11 units which are reserved for extremely low-income households.
Los Feliz
We now know who bought the historic Clifford Clinton Residence on Los Feliz Boulevard last week. The new owner is Halsey, a singer whose hits include "Without Me" and "Graveyard," according to the Robb Report. Listing records indicate she bought the five-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival for around $5 million. The Robb Report also notes that she also recently bought a house in Laurel Canyon, paying $700,000 over the asking price.
Silver Lake
Actress Andie MacDowell has listed her 1920s storybook Tudor on Moreno Drive for just under $4 million. The listing is held by Natalie Stern Trabin at Compass, according to a spokesperson for a company. The "Groundhog Day" actress bought the five-bedroom home a little less than two years ago for $4.1 million. The 3,461-square-foot home features views of the Silver Lake Reservoir.
218 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Views! Views! Views! A Stunning 1928 Spanish View Home with architectural details and remodeled to perfection.
Have it all in Highland Park with this remodeled Cal Bungalow featuring a flat yard, work studio and easy access to lots of nearby happenings.
Set behind a sweet white picket fence is this beautifully maintained South Atwater charmer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.