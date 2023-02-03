Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
A new mixed-use project with shops and 61 apartments is planned for 4800 Melrose Ave., Urbanize reported. The seven-story building would rise at the southwest corner of Melrose and Harvard Boulevard.
Work is finishing up on five small-lot homes at 4344 Willow Brook Ave., Urbanize said. Sale prices start at more than $1.3 million for the three-bedroom homes.
Angeleno Heights
A historic, 114-year-old mansion was sold at auction this week for $2.3 million after being in the same family for 80 years, according to Redfin. The six-bedroom Mission Revival was built in 1909 for oil producer Charles Daggett, and was declared city Historic-Cultural Monument No. 222 in 1979. Dirt noted that the structure needs a lot of work, including installing a modern HVAC system, adding a new carport or garage, and updating the kitchen and bathrooms.
Glassell Park
A 35-unit apartment building at 3367 Andrita St. has changed ownership for the first time in more than 20 years, fetching $8.6 million - more than four times its sale price in 2002, according to Redfin. The listing notes that a land use restrictive agreement on the 73-bedroom property will expire in 17 years.
Los Feliz
Josh Schwartz - a producer and creator behind “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl” - is moving back to the neighborhood, buying a century-old Spanish Revival just south of Griffith Park, Dirt reported. The sprawling 7,400-square-foot estate is laid out on nearly an acre along Los Feliz Boulevard. Schwartz picked it up for $7.75 million - a huge price cut from the original asking of nearly $12 million, Dirt said. Schwartz has lived in Los Feliz before, in a smaller Mediterranean villa that he sold in 2019.
