Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A developer is seeking to build a 97-unit apartment building with a grocery store in Lincoln Heights. The East L.A. Community Corporation has plans for still yet more affordable housing in Boyle Heights near a Gold Line Station. And a 39-unit condo project is planned for East Hollywood. Read on for details

Boyle Heights

More affordable housing is being planned by the Gold Line, according to Urbanize. East L.A. Community Corporation and Bridge Housing have filed plans for 63 affordable residential units on property owned by Metro, at 113 Soto Street. The five-story building - called the Los Lirios Apartments - would also have one manager's and 4,265 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Forty-three of the apartments would go to households earning at or below 30 to 50 percent of the area median income, and 20 units would be permanent supportive housing. Urbanize notes that the ELACC is attached to other projects near Gold Line stops in Boyle Heights, including the Cielito Lindo development, and a proposed 60-unit affordable housing complex by Mariachi Plaza.

East Hollywood

Three houses on the 500 block of Hobart could be replaced with 39 units of condominiums, according to Urbanize. Plans with the city call for leveling three houses built between 1911 and 1915, at 539-547 N. Hobart Boulevard. Four units are to be set aside for extremely low income housing, in exchange for which, developers are requesting various entitlements, including permission to build four stories high.

Ground has been broken on a large mixed-use development across Edgemont Street from Barnsdall Park, according to Urbanize. The five-story project at 4900 Hollywood Boulevard will have 150 apartments, with 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction is expected to take 18-to-24 months.

Lincoln Heights

Plans are moving ahead for a 97-unit affordable housing development that is to have a grocery store and support services. Urbanize reports that $13-million in predevelopment funding has been secured for construction of "The Brine," a five-story building along two-thirds of a city block at 3000 N. Main Street. Forty-nine of the units will be permanent supportive housing. Along with 30,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, the project is to have classrooms, a fitness center, a community kitchen, and meeting rooms. Other structures planned in this project are a health center, a pediatric mental health clinic, and a medical office building. Construction is supposed to begin next year.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez