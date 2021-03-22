Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

East Hollywood

A 40 unit apartment building is being planned for 505-517 N. Hoover Street. This would involve demolishing a small office building that houses the American Cash Register business, and two single-family homes that date back to 1910. Four of the new units would be earmarked as affordable, while the remaining 36 would go for the market rate. The applicant is listed as Daniel Pourbaba. Most of these lots were sold to his limited liability company in March and October of 2020. The remaining property has not changed hands since 1998.

Echo Park

A project permit is being sought to build a 45-unit residential structure at 1301 W. Colton St. It is currently the site of a vacant lot. The property measures 5,573 square feet, and last changed hands On Jan. 29, 2020 for $2,080,020.

Lincoln Heights

A new 31-unit apartment building is in the planning stages for 1120-1126 Cornwell Street, as applicants seek approval for a hauling route, along which they plan to export about 5,600 cubic yards of soil. Records indicate there are still four residential structures in those three lots.

Los Feliz

Planning commissioners rejected imposing height restrictions on a stretch of Hillhurst Avenue after new City Councilmember Nithya Ramen indicated she favored more intense development reports the Los Feliz Ledger. Several neighborhood groups -- including the Los Feliz Improvement Assn. -- had opposed allowing taller buildings on Hillhurst, fearing it would change the character of the low-rise business district and price-out neighborhood businesses. But Raman's staff said the change was needed to encourage housing development.

-- Barry Lank

