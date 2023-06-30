Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
Urbanize has pictures of what the proposed Metrolink station at LA General Medical Center could look like. The San Bernardino Line stop would be next door to an existing El Monte Busway Station. The renderings were found in a Metro report from last year.
Los Feliz
Mickey Madden, the bassist who is on (apparently permanent) leave from Maroon 5, is offering up his home for rent, Dirt said. The three-bedroom home on Dundee Drive is a city Historic-Cultural Monument -- the Jacobson House, which "embodies the distinguishing characteristics of an architectural-type specimen ... as an example of Mid-Century Modern architecture," according to Historic Places LA. Madden bought the place in 2015 for $3.28 million, and is now listing it for rent at $22,500 a month.
Los Feliz Square is being pitched to the National Register of Historic Places by the Los Feliz Improvement Association. The rambling residential enclave between Ambrose and Franklin avenues and from Edgemont Street to Normandie Avenue consists of the Los Feliz Square Single-Family Residential Historic District and the Los Feliz Square Multi-Family Residential Historic District. This would seem ripe to become a Historic Preservation Overlay Zone. But new historic zones will be rare due to changes in state housing laws, according to the city’s planning department. The Eastsider
A home just across the street from Cecil B. DeMille and Charlie Chaplin's old estates sold last week for more than $4.1 million, according to Redfin. The Harper House at 2053 De Mille Dr. had not been on the market for more than 70 years before it was listed last month, Redfin said. The five-bedroom Mediterranean sits on almost half an acre in the gated Laughlin Park community.
Silver Lake
A founding member of the band Arctic Monkeys has listed his home for $3 million, after having bought it in 2019 for just under $1.6 million, Dirt reported. Matt Helders -- a drummer, singer, and song writer -- had the four-bedroom mid-century modern on Castle Street done over by interior designer Corinne Mathern.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Two-on-a-lot in Eagle Rock
- Inizio Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
Here is a rare opportunity to purchase two full-sized homes on one R1-1 zoned 7524 SQFT lot and a total of 6 beds, 5 baths and 2926 SQFT of total living space between the two units, plus a garage in one of Eagle Rock's most desired pockets.
The latest listings from Tracy Do Coldwell Banker.
Located just east of Hillhurst, this classic Craftsman and detached backhouse are ensconced by mature, landscaped grounds, making this hard to find mini-compound the perfect retreat to call home.
