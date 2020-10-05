Eastside Real Estate & Development News
A round up the latest real estate news.
Atwater Village
The central business district along Glendale Boulevard seems to be changing rapidly, the Los Feliz Ledger said. It took 20 years for the Glendale Boulevard thoroughfare from San Fernando Road to the I-5 Freeway to evolve from mom-and-pop shops to a run of upscale restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios and trendy retailers. But COVID restrictions have stopped the pedestrian traffic - even while the rent increases keep coming. Some businesses direct diners to online menus or appointment-only shopping. Others just post notes saying they're going out of business.
East Hollywood
Plans for a new apartment building on Oxford Avenue have been posted by the Wilshire Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council, Urbanize reported. Two parcels at 630-636 N. Oxford Avenue are slated for a six-story building with 28 apartments, based on plans filed with the city in November 2019.
Glassell Park
Plans have been conditionally approved for three single-family homes along Barryknoll Drive. 3865 Barryknoll is to have a 2,535-square foot, three-story, single-family dwelling with an attached 380 square-foot garage and accessory building. 3861 Barryknoll will be a 2,635-square-feet, 45-foot-tall home, with an attached garage. 3701 Barryknoll will be a three-story home with nearly 3,000-square-feet of space. The owner for all three is listed as Scott Arkerley of 6110 Barryknoll LLC. The applicants for all three are Kiyoshi Graves and Elizabeth Herron Architecture.
Los Feliz
Bobby Berk, the design expert from “Queer Eye,” has listed his Franklin Hills home for close to $1.7 million, Variety reported. A roof terrace has 360-degree views of the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory and Pacific Ocean. Though the sale includes plans for a new garage and guesthouse or a new garage and swimming pool, the 3-bedroom/2 1/2 bathroom hillside contemporary has changed little since Berk bought it less than two years ago for $1.4 million. One change: Berk installed exercise equipment on the wraparound deck.
Silver Lake
Chris Tomson, co-founder of the rock band Vampire Weekend, bought a traditional 1930s cottage sometime over the summer for $1.6 million, Variety reported. According to the listing, the 3-bedroom home - with its views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, and the Silver Lake Reservoir - hadn’t been on the market “in over 50 years” before Tomson bought it.
That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.
— Barry Lank
