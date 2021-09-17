Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

August Sales: Sales of existing single-family homes in LA county rose 5.4% in August from the previous year to 1,377 properties, according to the California Association of Realtors (that does not include you home or condos). The median sales price, meanwhile, increased 15.5%. More than 22% of active listings took price cuts.

New to the Neighborhood: Tim Federle, author of "Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist," has paid $1.2 million for a 1920s Atwater Village cottage, Dirt reported.

Out of Glassell Park: Reno Wilson, known for his performances in some of the "Transformers" movies, has found a buyer for his 3-bedroom Glassell Park home for nearly $1.6 million, after it sat on the market for just two weeks, Dirt reported.

Cooler August: The U.S. home market showed signs of cooling in August as home prices rose more slowly and more properties hit the market, said Zillow.

Mid Century Sale: Actor Finn Wittrock from "American Horror Story" bought a Silver Lake mid century bungalow for nearly $1.8 million, $361,000 more than the asking price, Dirt reported.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a Los Feliz 4-bedroom Traditional with a pool that sold for $3,120,000 ($122,000 over asking); the lowest was an East LA 3-bedroom that went for asking at $365,000 ($100,000 under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$50k cut on Highland Park bungalow; $24k slice on Cypress Park 4-bedroom; $75k chop on Atwater Village traditional

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park bungalow: $50,000 cut on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom with approved plans to add to the main house and an ADU. Property may not qualify for FHA. Now $849,000.

Cypress Park 4-bedroom: $24,000 slice on property with 2 separate living spaces and a hot tub. Ground level includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a kitchen. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a kitchen, and a loft. Now $1,175,000.

Atwater Village traditional: $75,000 chop on home in cul-de-sac street. Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, numerous windows and a large front yard and backyard. Now $1,450,000.

Now Asking

Craftsman properties for sale in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park and Eagle Rock

It's been a little more than a century when Craftsman-style homes were all the rage in LA. The Eastside was no exception. Despite decades of demolitions, there are numerous examples of homes and small apartment buildings constructed in the style. We found three examples currently on the market, ranging from a Cypress Park fixer-Upper to a restored classic bungalow in Eagle Rock.

• Cypress Park 3-bedroom: Property is located near Dodger Stadium, DTLA, restaurants and parks. 1911 home includes 1.5 bathrooms, a front porch, a large basement and is in need of restoration. Now asking $649,000.

• Boyle Heights fourplex: Apartment with 4 updated units features parking space for tenants and a security gate. Each unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and front and back entrance. Now asking $1,100,000.

• Restored Eagle Rock 3-bedroom: Property offers views of the city and mountains, and features 2.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a gated yard, a wood deck, and a patio. Now asking $1,458,880.

