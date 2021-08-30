Eastside Real Estate & Development News
A round up the latest real estate news.
Echo Park
Barlow Hospital's plan to build a new skilled nursing facility now has documents on file with the city, showing a four-story, 59.5-foot-high building that could accommodate 150 beds. Developers are asking to build the structure one story higher than zoning normally allows, and to permit smaller set-backs from the street. One of the property's historic structures would also be demolished. The Eastsider is reaching out to Barlow Hospital for pictures of the new building.
Highland Park
Two former Chicano arts centers along Figueroa Street have been approved as city Historic-Cultural monuments. The Los Angeles City Council approved the additions of the Centro de Arte Publico and the Mechicano Art Center, citing them as locations important to the Chicano arts movement. The two buildings were nominated to the list by the Highland Park Heritage Trust, which said the buildings "served as pivotal centers for Latino creativity and community in L.A. during the 1960s and 1970s and which currently face the threat of erasure by rapidly expanding community development."
Los Feliz
The highest priced sale for a single-family home on the Eastside last week was $4,655,000 for a 5,040-square-foot Mediterranean Revival on Edgemont Street, according to Redfin. Sitting on more than a third of an acre, the four-bedroom main house was built in 1927 by architect Theodore J. Scott, who designed many large homes in the 1920s. The lot also includes an 800-square-foot, two-bedroom guest house. The property last sold on Oct 15, 2013, for $3,270,000.
Mount Washington
Plans have been filed to build a new two-story home at the end of a cul-de-sac on West Point Drive. The 1,823-square-foot home at 3962 N. West Point Dr. is to be two stories, with a 340-square-foot carport, designed to accommodate two cars. The 4,330-square-foot lot currently has no registered structures.
