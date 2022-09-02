Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eviction protections might end next year
Eviction protections in Los Angeles implemented during the pandemic could sunset on Dec. 31. A report released by the city's housing department also recommends that landlords be allowed to increase rent in 2024 for tenants living in rent-controlled apartments. MyNewsLA
Echo Park
A real estate firm that bought Echo Park's tallest building earlier this year plans to build a seven-story apartment building next door. An affiliate of CIM Group filed plans for a 36-unit apartment building on a triangular site now occupied by a parking garage on Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue, said CIM. Four units would be set aside for extremely low-income households.
A 1907 Craftsman in Angelino Heights is one of the "7 Craftsman Homes That Are All About Cozy Grandness" in Architectural Digest. The renovation by entrepreneur Yoram Heller and architect Andre Herrero led to a bright, idiosyncratic result. "Call it a meeting of the minds," the Digest said, "eccentric, design-obsessed, and slightly demented minds."
Lincoln Heights
A seven-story, 184-unit apartment complex could replace a parking lot across Mission Road from Lincoln Park under plans submitted to the Department of City Planning. The building at 3601 Mission Road would have 47 units set aside for very low-income households. In exchange, developers request an increase in density and a decrease in parking and open space.
Los Feliz
Alt-rock legend Beck has listed his three-bedroom home for $2.95 million, Dirt reported. The renovated 1940s bungalow is one of his many properties in Arkansas, Tennessee and California. Beck bought the house more than seven years ago for $1.045 million, Dirt said.
Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai on "Gilmore Girls," has bought a new home in the Laughlin Park gated community for $2.7 million, Dirt reported. The seller is actress Ashley Benson - aka Hanna Marin in "Pretty Little Liars." The home is right around the corner from the historic Spanish Colonial Revival estate that Graham just sold to a next-door neighbor for $6 million.
Sponsored
Do you own an apartment building? Need help with property management? Interested in a free valuation? Check out Tiao Properties — the #1 rated multifamily real estate company on the Eastside! TiaoProperties.com.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $50,000 off a Mount Washington Traditional, a $151,000 cut on a Hermon 4-bedroom and a $195,000 chop on an Angelino Heights Craftsman.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Eagle Rock 3-bedroom with income potential
- Sunlit Silver Lake bungalow
Good luck house hunting!
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Built in 2018, this stylish home in the Arroyo Seco offers urban escape that is city-close.
In El Sereno this classic Spanish is a study in balance, tucked away from the city and close to everything you need.
Clad in Japanese charred cypress (shou sugi ban), this masterfully designed serene home sits quietly perched on a large street to street lot in prime Silver Lake.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.